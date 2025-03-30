Okpebholo praised for firm response to security challenges in Edo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has received praises for his firm but instantaneous response to security concerns in the state in the aftermath of the gruesome killing of 16 northern travellers by a mob.

The innocent travellers, who were mistaken for kidnappers, were brutally lynched by some residents of the Uromi town in Edo last week.

The deceased were intercepted in a vehicle by a vigilante group, which later raised alarm after finding dane guns and charms on them.

This triggered a mob action against the innocent travellers who later turned out to be a group of hunters heading to Kano after taking off in Port Harcourt.

The incident sparked angry reactions from far and wide, prompting some Nigerians to call for the declaration of a state of emergency in Edo State.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 14 suspects for the gruesome killing of 16 travellers in Edo

Okpebholo's swift actions calm nerves

However, normalcy gradually returns to Uromi town and Edo State, following Okpebholo's firm reaction to the incident.

In addition to visiting the Arewa community in the area, the Governor has also engaged stakeholders and community leaders in dialogue to ensure that the situation doesn't escalate into a crisis.

In recognition of his intervention, Ahmed Tijani Ibn Mustapha, the Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Digital Communications, said Okpebholo has put paid to any clamour for a state of emergency.

"While this event is undeniably distressing, what stands out is the swift, decisive, and uncompromising response of Governor Monday Okpebholo, who has left no one in doubt about his administration’s commitment to justice, security, and the rule of law," Mustapha said in a statement on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The Senate President's aide noted that the Governor swung into action from the moment the news broke, demonstrating "true leadership by immediately visiting the scene, engaging with community leaders, and deploying all necessary government resources to assist security agencies in their investigations.

"His strong condemnation of this heinous act was not mere rhetoric—it was backed by action. The police have already made arrests, and the governor has vowed to ensure that every individual involved faces the full wrath of the law. This is not a leader who tolerates lawlessness; this is a governor who acts," he added.

Mustapha slams Okpebholo's critics

Mustapha lampooned those criticising the Governor for not being capable of securing the state, describing such a notion as a product of misinformation.

"Critics who claim that Governor Okpebholo is not on top of security matters are either misinformed or deliberately ignoring his administration’s concrete efforts. Just weeks ago, he donated a fleet of utility vehicles to security agencies to enhance mobility and response capabilities across Edo State.

"Additionally, he took a bold step against cultism—a major security threat—by signing the Anti-Cultism Bill into law, signaling zero tolerance for criminality. These are not the actions of a passive leader but of one who recognises security as a top priority.

"It is both shocking and outrageous that some individuals, particularly opposition elements, are exploiting this tragedy to call for a state of emergency in Edo State. Such demands are not only unfounded but also politically motivated.

"Across Nigeria, states like Osun are grappling with deadly communal clashes over land disputes, yet no one is demanding federal intervention there. Why single out Edo?"

He further argued that Okpebholo’s administration has shown the capacity to react swiftly to security challenges, as evidenced by the restoration of calm to the state.

"The truth is, Governor Okpebholo’s administration has shown more urgency in addressing security challenges than many of his counterparts. The fact that calm has been restored in Uromi, investigations are ongoing, and perpetrators are being pursued proves that Edo State does not need a state of emergency—it needs continued support for its existing security framework.

"While opposition politics is essential for democracy, it should not descend into reckless sensationalism. Governor Okpebholo has demonstrated that he is fully in control, taking decisive steps to prevent future occurrences and ensuring justice is served. Instead of peddling false narratives, stakeholders should rally behind these efforts to make Edo safer.