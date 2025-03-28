Tinubu orders manhunt for travelling hunters’ killers in Edo, commends Okpebholo

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the murder of travelling hunters intercepted by members of a local vigilance group in the Uromi community of Esan North Local Government of Edo.

The president, who expressed shock at the dastardly act on Thursday, directed the police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations and punish the suspected culprits.

Tinubu commiserated with the families of the affected victims and assured them that criminals would not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent Nigerians in vain, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement on Friday.

The president noted that jungle justice had no place in Nigeria, and all Nigerians had the freedom to move freely in any part of the country.