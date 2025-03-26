Governor Okpebholo declares state of emergency in Edo - details emerge

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has declared a State of Emergency on public schools following a firsthand assessment of their deplorable conditions.

During a visit on Tuesday, March 25, to Evbareke Secondary School in Egor and Army Day Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha, both in Benin City, Okpebholo expressed deep disappointment at the state of the learning facilities.

“I feel very bad, I must be honest with you. Look at this place—children are here studying. For me, it is unacceptable,” the governor said, visibly displeased.

Students and teachers at the schools shared harrowing details of their daily struggles.

They lamented the lack of basic amenities, leaky roofs, and unsanitary conditions.

“Sometimes when we arrive in the morning for classes, we find excreta littered all over the place,” a student revealed.

Teachers echoed similar concerns, emphasising the urgent need for intervention.

Governor Okpebholo’s declaration signals an impending overhaul of Edo’s public schools, though specific plans are yet to be detailed.