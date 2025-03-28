Police arrest 14 suspects for gruesome killing of 16 travellers in Edo

The Police Command in Edo has arrested 14 suspects over the gruesome killing of 16 travellers and the burning of their truck in Udune Efandion.

The incident occurred on Thursday along the Uromi/Obajana Expressway.

CSP Moses Yamu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrests in a statement on Friday in Benin. He condemned the killings and assured that justice would be served.

Yamu stated that the command was dedicated to ensuring justice for the victims and that no stone would be left unturned in the ongoing investigation.

He confirmed that a truck carrying 25 travellers from Elele, Rivers, was intercepted by a vigilante group in Uromi.

During the stop, the police spokesperson said some travellers were found with locally made Dane guns, which raised suspicion among the vigilante members.

“While this was ongoing, some vigilante members raised an alarm, claiming the travellers were suspected kidnappers. This led some community members and passers-by to attack and lynch 16 occupants.

“The truck conveying them was also set on fire,” Yamu said. Police operatives from the Uromi Division got wind of the incident and swiftly moved to the scene.

Ten of the travellers were rescued, two of whom sustained injuries. They were rushed to the hospital and are currently responding positively to treatment.

During investigations, 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime. An emergency meeting was also convened with stakeholders and community members,” Yamu added.

Meanwhile, a unit of Police Mobile Force personnel, along with other tactical teams, has been deployed to the area to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

According to Yamu, the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Betty Otimenyin, has urged peaceful coexistence among groups has been urged. She called on residents to remain calm and cooperate with the police.