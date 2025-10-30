5 Notable Personalities Permanently Banned From Entering The USA

Nigeria’s Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, recently revealed that the United States has revoked his visa, barring him from entering the North American country.

The news has sparked widespread discussions, not just because of Soyinka’s global reputation as a literary icon, but also because such bans are rare for prominent individuals.

While the U.S. government has not given a clear reason for the decision, other than claiming that “additional information became available.” The prize-winning author suggested it might be linked to his outspoken political views.

However, his case isn’t the first of its kind. Several well-known people, including former presidents, activists and lawmakers, have found themselves on America’s no-entry list, often for reasons related to politics, corruption allegations, or security concerns.

In this article, we look at five notable personalities who have been banned or denied entry into the United States, starting with the most recent case, involving the Nigerian literary icon.

1. Wole Soyinka (Nigeria)

Nigeria’s Nobel Prize-winning author announced at a Media briefing on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, that his U.S. non-immigrant visa was revoked, meaning he is now barred from entering the United States.

Soyinka, who won the 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature, stated that the revocation hand-written letter cited “additional information became available after the visa was issued.”

He cracked a joke while conversing with the reporters, saying, “I have no visa, I am banned”. Soyinka suspects it may be linked to his outspoken criticism of U.S. policies and his comparison of former President Donald Trump to Ugandan Dictator Idi Amin.

2. Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (Argentina)

In March 2025, former President of Argentina, Fernández, was banned from entering the U.S. due to alleged involvement in “significant corruption” while in office. The U.S. State Department also banned the then-Planning Minister, Julio Miguel De Vido, and his family.

3. Pouria Amirshahi (France)

In June 2025, a French member of parliament and activist, Amirshahi was denied entry to the U.S. ahead of a planned visit to meet with lawmakers, civil society figures, and intellectuals, despite having previously travelled to America.

The Iranian-born parliamentarian stated;

This is the first time in 240 years of relations between our two countries that a parliamentarian has been refused entry to the United States.

The activist also believes the decision may have been politically motivated.

4. Anjem Choudary (United Kingdom)

A British Islamist activist, Choudary was designated a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” by the U.S. Department of State in March 2017. This action included asset freezing and prohibitions on entry. His case highlights how the U.S. uses visa bans to counter individuals it considers threats.

5. Desi Bouterse (Suriname)

The former President of Suriname, Bouterse and six former military officials were banned from entering the U.S. in April 2024, following their conviction for extrajudicial killings.

The U.S. highlighted that they are involved in the so-called “December Murders” and serious human rights abuses, which were the primary reasons for the ban.

Impact Of The U.S Ban

Generally, being banned from the U.S. can significantly impact a person's ability to travel internationally, pursue academic opportunities, accept speaking invitations, and engage in business.

Based on the list above, which includes a writer, a politician, and an activist, it means no single profile, whether notable or not, is immune to a U.S. ban.

Travel bans reveal how politics, diplomacy, and personal actions can shape international relations, even for the world’s most influential figures.