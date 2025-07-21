‘May the soul of former President Bola…’: Gov Uzodinma’s prayer slip goes viral [VIDEO]

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has stirred a social media frenzy following an embarrassing blunder in which he inadvertently suggested that former President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

The incident occurred during the Constitution Review Zonal Public Hearings held in Owerri on Saturday, July 19, where delegates from Imo and Abia States gathered.

While delivering a solemn prayer, Governor Uzodinma appeared to mix up names and status, mistakenly referring to Buhari as deceased.

“May the soul of former President Bola...,” the governor began before briefly pausing. He then corrected himself: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari, and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”

The slip-up, which was captured on video, quickly went viral, drawing a wave of reactions across social media platforms.

Many Nigerians expressed shock at the gaffe, given that President Tinubu is very much alive and has recently made public appearances.

Critics described the mistake as insensitive and careless, particularly given that it came from a sitting governor at a high-profile constitutional event.

Reactions Trail Gov Uzodimma's Gaffe

Some social media users also questioned how Uzodinma could confuse such a notable figure, while others mocked the moment with memes and sarcastic comments.

However, some observers defended the governor, attributing the error to a momentary lapse in speech or nervousness during the prayer.

“We all make mistakes. Let’s not be too harsh. What matters is he corrected himself,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

As of press time, there has been no official statement from Governor Uzodinma’s media team addressing the incident. Neither President Tinubu nor his representatives has responded to the prayer gaffe.

The Constitution Review Zonal Public Hearing was otherwise a serious event aimed at gathering public input for national legislative reforms.