Reps set new deadline for state, LGA creation requests

The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended), has extended the deadline for submission of memoranda on the creation of additional states and local governments.

The new deadline is now March 26, 2025, instead of the earlier announced March 5, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Review Committee, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the extension follows widespread public requests for additional time.

“The Committee remains committed to supporting legitimate efforts that align with the constitutional provisions,” Kalu stated.

The Committee reminded proponents that all submissions must strictly comply with Section 8(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates that any request for state creation must be supported by at least a two-thirds majority of representatives from the affected area, including members of the National Assembly, State House of Assembly, and Local Government Councils.

Similarly, the creation of additional Local Government Areas (LGAs) must adhere to Section 8(3), requiring voting outcomes from State Houses of Assembly and a referendum to be submitted to the National Assembly for further legislative action.