Two years into his tenure, Governor Dauda Lawal has come under heavy criticism from a civil society group in Zamfara State, which has described his administration as a “monumental failure.”

The Zamfara Progressive Coalition (ZAC), in a statement signed by its president, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Azumi, on Thursday, May 29, 2025, accused the governor of mismanaging billions of naira received from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), with no tangible development to show.

“It is heartbreaking that two years after the election of Dauda Lawal, Zamfara remains a state defined by hunger, fear, and neglect,” the group said. “Billions have come in, but not one major road, hospital, or school has been built or rehabilitated. The people have been abandoned.”

The group alleged that the governor has spent more time attending ceremonies in Abuja than addressing the dire challenges within the state. “We expected a leader who would tackle insecurity with urgency, invest in agriculture, create jobs, and rebuild our broken systems. What we got instead is a part-time governor who prefers the comfort of Abuja to the cries of his people,” Dan-Azumi stated.

Citing the worsening security situation, ZAC said rural communities continue to suffer attacks from bandits, with many residents living in fear and displacement. “Go to Tsafe, Bungudu, and Maru LGAs — the people are living like refugees in their own land. Bandits collect taxes from farmers, while the government sits idle,” the group claimed.

Has public service collapsed in Zamfara?

The coalition also highlighted the collapse of public services across the state. “Hospitals across the state lack basic drugs. Pregnant women are dying from avoidable complications. Schools have no chairs, no roofs, and no teachers. Where has the money gone?” ZAC asked, while calling for an independent audit of FAAC allocations since 2023.

“The poverty level in Zamfara is among the highest in the country. Young people roam the streets with nothing to do. There are no empowerment schemes, no vocational training centres, and no industrial plans. This is governance by negligence,” the group stated.

They also criticised Governor Lawal’s leadership style. “Governor Lawal promised a new Zamfara. What we got is a ghost governor. He shows up in Abuja more than in Gusau. Leadership requires presence, empathy, and accountability. We have seen none of these.”

Despite the state’s rich natural and human resources, including gold deposits and a youthful population, the group said the administration has failed to harness its potential. “Instead, what we see is a government that celebrates IGR growth on paper, while the people remain poor, hungry, and forgotten.”