Pressure on Zamfara Gov to resign over alleged funds mismanagement, failed promises

Pressure has continued to mount on Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal to resign due to the state's insecurity situation and other challenges.

A civic group based in the north-west region, Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability in the North-West (COGGAN), is the latest to ask for the Governor's resignation over what it described as a “complete failure” to deliver on his campaign promises.

According to the group in a strongly worded statement signed by its president, Alhaji Ibrahim Anka, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, Lawal has particularly failed in the areas of insecurity and basic education.

COGGAN believes that the Governor had “grossly underperformed” and accuses him of squandering the goodwill that brought him into office in 2023.

ALSO READ: Zamfara Gov accused of aiding diversion of LG funds into few pockets

“Governor Dauda Lawal told Zamfara people during the 2023 election campaign that he would bring an end to banditry within three months of becoming governor. It is now over a year, and not only has insecurity worsened, but entire communities have been abandoned to the mercy of violent gangs,” the statement reads.

“The governor has failed in his most basic duty — to protect lives and property. Villages are being raided weekly, schoolchildren are kidnapped, farmers can’t access their lands, and rural markets have collapsed. If this is not failure, what is?”

Governor Lawal accused of neglecting education sector

In a further claim, the civic group said Lawal has neglected the education sector, claiming that not a single functional school has been constructed or rehabilitated since he assumed office.

It noted that Zamfara ranks among the poorest states in terms of education, adding that despite a promise to build schools for poor children, the Governor has failed to deliver a single block of classrooms.

"Instead, billions of naira have been spent without transparency or measurable outcomes,” the group said.

COGGAN also questioned the handling of federal allocations, budgetary releases, and special intervention funds, insisting that little has been done to justify the state’s income since 2023.

“Since May 2023, Zamfara has received over N100 billion in federal allocations and intervention funds. Where is the money? What has it been used for? There are no roads, no new hospitals, no improvements in water supply, and no job creation programmes for our youth. The people deserve answers,” Anka added.

He warned that Zamfara risks falling into a deeper state of despair unless urgent steps are taken to reverse the trend of poor governance and lack of transparency.

ALSO READ: Gov Lawal gets crucial backing amid call for state of emergency in Zamfara

The group reminded the Governor that he's not running a private business and that he was elected to serve the people, claiming, “But what we have seen is a governor more focused on PR and photo ops than actual governance."

It also alleged that Lawal has failed to convene stakeholder dialogues, present detailed financial reports, and engage citizens on how their resources are being used, therefore calling for his immediate resignation.