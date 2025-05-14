Over 200 of my constituents kidnapped by bandits - Zamfara lawmaker cries out

Aminu Sani Jaji, a lawmaker representing Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State at the House of Representatives, has raised the alarm over the escalating security situation in his constituency.

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the lawmaker lamented that more than 200 of his constituents have been kidnapped by bandits in a wave of relentless attacks in recent weeks.

He expressed disappointment that his area, which was once reputed for peace, has now become a battleground where villagers live in constant fear of attacks, abductions, and killings.

“In my constituency alone, over 200 people have been kidnapped by bandits. Two weeks ago, 60 people were abducted in Banga. 10 of them were later killed because the community could not raise the N30 million ransom demanded by the abductors. As we were grieving, another 25 were taken from Gabake. Just yesterday, fresh attacks occurred in Kungurki,” he said.

However, the House of Representatives member rejected the call to declare a state of emergency, noting that other states face similar security challenges to those of Zamfara.

“If you declare a state of emergency in Zamfara, you might as well declare it in more than 20 other states. Insecurity is a national crisis, not a regional one,” he added.