You can’t erase a legacy - Charly Boy slams Lagos council for renaming of bus stop

Veteran singer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has publicly criticised the Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) for renaming the iconic “Charly Boy Bus Stop” to “Baddo Bus Stop” as part of a new street rebranding effort.

The change was announced on Friday by Kolade David, Chairman of the Bariga LCDA, who stated that the renaming was to honour notable Nigerian entertainers and public figures, including Olamide ‘Baddo’, 9ice, Tony Tetuila, Bukayo Saka, and King Sunny Ade.

But the removal of Charly Boy’s name from the bus stop has sparked sharp criticism from the 75-year-old activist, who described the move as an attempt at legacy erasure.

Taking to the social media platform X, Charly Boy accused the authorities of being uncomfortable with his long-standing activism and fearless outspokenness.

“You can rename a place, but you can’t rename a legacy,” he wrote. “You can replace a signboard, but not the spirit. And you certainly can’t silence a voice that shook your tables for decades!”

He described the renaming as a fearful reaction from those threatened by his refusal to conform or bow to political pressure.

“This isn’t just about a bus stop. It’s about fear. Fear of a man who challenged the system. Who refused to beg for validation. Who gave the people a voice.”

Charly Boy also emphasised that the original name was not bestowed by government officials but by the people themselves, who had recognised his impact on the community.

“That name was given by the people. The same people Fada walked with, fought for, and empowered,” he said. “Legacy lives in hearts, not on signboards.”

“Change the name if you must. But the legacy of Charly Boy is carved into Bariga’s streets, into Nigeria’s conscience, and into every soul that still dares to question authority. Area Fada no dey finish."