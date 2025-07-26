Lagos LG renames Charly Boy Bus Stop after rapper Olamide Baddo

The popular Charly Boy Bus Stop in Lagos has been renamed after rapper Olamide by the Bariga Local Council Development Area.

The announcement was made by the Executive Chairman of Bariga LCDA, Kolade Alabi David, during the inauguration of some infrastructural projects in the LCDA on Friday.

In a video circulating online, Hon. Kolade announced that following the renaming of Ajidagan Street to Olamide Adedeji Baddo Street, the Charly Boy Bus Stop will now be known as Baddo Bus Stop.

He said, “Ajidagan Street will now be called Olamide Adedeji Baddo Street. That means Charly Boy bus stop will now be called Baddo Bus-Stop, no more Charly Boy.”

Speaking further in a statement released by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Chairman said, “As an administration we took our time to reflect on a number of our people who have put the name of our local council out on the Global map through their respective God given talents and craft, as well as eminent personalities in our Nation and our beloved state and Local Council who have contributed immensely to the development of our Nation and our State. Today, we will be officially renaming streets in honour of the legacies.”

In addition to renaming Charly Boy Bus Stop, the LCDA also renamed Ilaje Road after legendary musician Sunny Ade, and Ifeanyi Street after ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner, 9ice.

Others are Community Road, Akoka to Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road, Bariga Road to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road, Ayodele Street to Tony Tetuila Street and Ilojo Crescent, Obanikoro is now Bukayo Saka Street, in honour of the England and Arsenal winger, who is of Nigerian descent.

Note that Charly Boy Bus Stop was previously named after maverick entertainer Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy.

