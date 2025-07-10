Afrobeats Throwback: Inside Olamide Baddo's 2015 run of hits

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2010, Olamide Baddo has become one of Afrobeats' most illustrious hitmakers, whose music has dominated the streets and defined the dancehall.

As of 2015, Olamide Baddo was five years into his career and he had become the voice of the street as he famously sang in his hit song

From his chest-thumping hip-hop jams to his street anthems and club bangers, the iconic rapper boasts a long list of hit songs that showcase his range.

From solo releases to collaborations, from crafting era-defining dance moves to shaping street lingo, in 2015, the multi-award-winning star dominated the industry with a volume of hits.

In 2015, he released his fourth album 'Eyan Mayweather' which parked several hit records including the era-defining 'Bobo', 'Lagos Boys', 'Don't Stop', and 'Melo Melo'.

The album showcased Olamide as an artist whose music captured the street's pulse while further highlighting the industry of his artistry as he effortlessly straddled both hip-hop and Afrobeats.

The album earned a nomination for the 2016 Headies Rap Album of the Year prize while taking home the Best Rap Single prize for the eponymous hit record 'Eyan Mayweather'.

2015 was a super year for Baddo who not only delivered a great project but also lent his talent to his colleagues for who he helped craft hit records.

From hopping on Harrysong's megahit 'Reggae Blues' to helping launch Pepenazi to mainstream success with a killer hook on 'Illegal', 2015 saw the best of Olamide who delivered one of the Afrobeats' most memorable hit runs.

On this week's Afrobeats Throwback, we're taking a trip to 2015, a year when Olamide ran the show with the breathless release of hit songs.

Olamide's 2015 run of hit songs

1. Bobo

In 2015, Olamide had everyone shuffling their feet to his "Shakiti Bobo" dance, which he coined off his smash hit single 'Bobo'. The record highlights his unmatchable expertise in moving the streets and shaping the pop culture.

2. Melo Melo

Baddo has managed to maintain his mainstream dominance by occasionally embracing pop music, and the folk-inspired love song 'Melo Melo' is a shining example of his range.

3. Lagos Boys

Olamide grew up in the Shomolu Bariga areas of Lagos state. A son of the soil, he celebrates the hustle, vibrant spirit, and resilience that define Lagos in his hit single 'Lagos Boys'.

4. Don't Stop

There's no Afrobeats party without a Baddo anthem. In 2015, he added the electrifying 'Don't Stop' to his collection of party-starting anthems.

5. Eyan Mayweather

Olamide showed his hip hop credentials on this chest-thumping rap track that captured his status as a star who can hold his own in hip hop and Afropop.

6. Reminisce Ft Olamide & Phyno — Local Rappers

In 2015, indigenous rap music dominated Nigerian hip hop, and the protagonists driving the music combined for a street anthem that celebrated their dominance.

7. Masterkraft Ft Olamide & CDQ — Indomie

Olamide contributes to this street banger in a display of his status as the voice of the street.

8. Harrysong Ft Olamide, Iyanya, Kcee & Orezi — Reggae Blues

Olamide was tapped by Harrysong for one of the biggest songs and collaborations of 2015. The hit single shows his ability to deliver across genres and lift a song with his appearance.

9. Ycee Ft Olamide — Jagaban Remix

When YCee wanted to remix his smash hit single, he called on Baddo who knows the many names of the Godfather of Lagos politics.

10. Pepenazi Ft Olamide — Illegal

Baddo has a fine record of launching emerging stars to fame through guest verses. In 2015, he lent his superstar status to Pepenazi, who he rocketed to mainstream fame with a thrilling hook on 'Illegal'.

11. Davido feat Olamide - The Money