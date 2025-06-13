Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has defended expending the sum of ₦39bn on the renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, in response to ongoing criticisms of the project.

Speaking at the commissioning of the newly constructed Left-Hand Service Carriageway in the nation’s capital on Friday, June 13, 2025, Wike explained that the conference centre was rebuilt to meet the standard set by President Bola Tinubu.

He stressed that the edifice underwent a total transformation, with the exception of the block work.

“We have taste, we want the best for the country and the president has given the best for the country," he stated.

According to him, while the former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida's military regime spent ₦240m on the original construction in 1991, inflationary trend over the years jacked up prices of commodities, hence the sum of ₦39bn spent on the renovation of the centre.

The Minister's remarks come amid criticisms surrounding the commitment of such a massive amount to the project as well as its renaming after President Tinubu.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the President inaugurated the refurbished ICC, which the FCT minister renamed as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Critics, including Labour Party chieftain Peter Obi and a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, have argued that the money spent on the rehabilitation of the conference centre was outrageous.

Wike says ICC critics lack good taste

However, Wike said those criticising the amount of money spent on the rehabilitation of the International Conference Centre “don’t have good taste.”

In a direct response on Friday, the former Rivers State Governor said, “The only thing in that International Conference Centre that was not changed is just the block work. Everything in that Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre was changed.”

“Nigeria, as the Giant of Africa, must not only show that it is the Giant of Africa; people must see what makes it the Giant of Africa. Nobody who loves this country would criticise the International Conference Centre.

“They said we did not name the International Conference Centre after someone who built it. Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was not built by Nnamdi Azikiwe. Moshood Abiola International Stadium was not built by Moshood Abiola.”

The minister further slammed those who highlighted the disparity between the original cost of the project in 1991 and the renovation cost, insisting that the refurbishment was executed to meet global standards.

“What was the exchange rate in 1991?” he queried. “Compare the exchange rate to what we have in 2025.”

“We have taste, we want the best for the country, and the president has given the best for the country.

“If you did not do well to defend your boss when you have the opportunity, it is your business. I am here and I will defend my boss," he added.