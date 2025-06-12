We currently have two presidents in Nigeria, Tinubu and... - Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has sparked conversation after claiming that Nigeria is currently being led by “two Presidents," pointing to the growing power and influence of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, Momodu criticised what he described as the freedom granted to Wike by the presidency, saying the minister has been "empowered to do anything he so desires."

"Right now, it looks like we have two Presidents in Nigeria," Momodu said. "Wike can do anything. Yesterday, I listened to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Commander-in-Chief, calling fellow Nigerians 'busybodies'. You interpreted it as naysayers. Naysayers is still far better than busybodies. You are calling Nigerians busybodies? Bystanders? Who is a bystander in his own country? All this… because of one man — Wike."

The media mogul continued by reacting to a recent event in which Wike commissioned a newly renovated International Conference Center, reportedly worth N39 billion.

"If you were in Wike's shoes, you would dance more than he danced yesterday," Momodu added. "I saw the expressions on the faces of the audience — they looked captured, they looked befuddled. Like, 'Hey, what has our country turned into?'"

The comments have added fuel to the ongoing public debate over Wike's role in the current administration and the perception of his growing clout within the federal structure.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu publicly praised FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for his infrastructural transformation of Abuja, urging him to disregard critics.

Speaking at the June 10 reopening of the renovated International Conference Centre (now named Bola Ahmed Tinubu ICC), the President commended Wike's leadership: "You represent us as a people of character, determination, and great spirit...Ignore the busybodies and bystanders; no matter what they say, keep up your excellent work."

Tinubu recalled his dissatisfaction during a previous ECOWAS Parliament event at the dilapidated facility, revealing he had challenged Wike: "This conference centre is not reflecting who we are. Have we sunk this low?"