Rotimi Amaechi: Wike and Amaechi were once allies, their relationship soured, leading to public disputes over governance and political direction in Rivers State.

Peter Odili: Wike's remarks against the former governor have been labelled as treacherous by political commentators.

Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara: The supposed 'God-son' of Wike isn't left out of this train. In a desperate search to have a cool-headed governor for Rivers people, Wike placed the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Fubara’s hands without a fight.

He shouldered all the responsibilities like he was actively canvassing for a third term in office. The election was contested and Fubara won, but in August 2023, what started on a sweet note began to witness some sour taste over financial issues.

A few months after Fubara was sworn in as governor, he began to pitch tents with Wike’s political rivals particularly those who supported the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A lot of political crises transpired, fast forward to Tuesday, March 18 2025, a month after the Supreme Court judgment, shockingly President Bola Tinubu announced a state of emergency in Rivers State by suspending Fubara, his deputy and the House of Assembly. The proclamation has temporarily brought an end to the raging political fire in the Rivers state.