President Bola Tinubu will no longer make a nationwide broadcast to Nigerians on the occasion of the country's 26th Democracy Day anniversary on June 12, 2025.

The development was conveyed in a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Imohiosen explained that the cancellation is due to President Tinubu’s scheduled attendance at a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday.

According to him, the President will instead deliver his Democracy Day message to Nigerians directly from the National Assembly chambers.

“Due to President Bola Tinubu scheduled attendance at the National Assembly Joint Session, the Presidential National Broadcast on June 12 has been cancelled. President Tinubu will deliver his address from the National Assembly,” the statement said.

Imohiosen added that other scheduled activities to mark the day will proceed as planned.

The development reflected a change in the schedule listed in an earlier notice signed by Abdulhakeem Adeoye on behalf of the Director, Information & Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The notice, which contained a revised schedule of events, announced the cancellation of the traditional military parade initially scheduled to mark the 26th Democracy Day celebration.

However, no official reason was provided for the military parade's cancellation.

The notice confirmed that Tinubu would participate in a special joint session of the National Assembly at noon later in the day.

It read, “The Inter-Ministerial Committee wishes to announce the following developments on the 26th Democracy Day celebration:

“1. Presidential National Broadcast on June 12, 2025, at 7 a.m.

"2. No Democracy Day Parade.

"3. H.E. President Bola Tinubu is to attend the National Assembly Joint Session at 12 noon.

"4. Public Lecture on Democracy Day Celebration at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Time: 4 pm.