Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, has disclosed that those who used to criticise President Bola Tinubu are now singing his praises over the ongoing transformation in the nation's capital.

The former Rivers State Governor disclosed this during an inspection of ongoing projects in Abuja slated for inauguration to celebrate the President’s second anniversary in office.

The minister expressed delight with Tinubu's achievements in the FCT, claiming, “It has never happened before."

According to Wike, Tinubu's performance has convinced many Nigerians to start advocating for him to be given another opportunity to continue in office beyond 2027.

“Tinubu’s achievements in FCT are unprecedented, and in the next two and four years, you’ll see what is going to happen in this country.

“Yesterday, I said the simple truth; all of us who are critics have said before that Abuja was not working, but have now confessed that Abuja is now working.

“Who has made it to work? It is Mr President," he said.

The FCT minister vowed to focus his attention on the job assigned to him by the President, which is to transform Abuja into a befitting capital city.

He described the level of infrastructural development in the FCT as unimaginable, noting that the president had insisted that Nigeria deserves the best.

The former governor urged the capital city residents to fulfill their obligations and support the administration in the interest of the FCT and the entire nation.

Pulse reports that today, Wednesday, May 29, 2025, marked Tinubu's two years in office as Nigeria's president.