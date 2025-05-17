Do I look sick? – Wike dismisses health rumours, defends public appearances with son

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed swirling rumours about his health, insisting that he is “very well” and “full of energy.”

In an interview with BBC Pidgin scheduled to air Saturday evening, the former Rivers State Governor addressed recent speculation suggesting he collapsed at a Presidential Villa function and was rushed abroad for medical attention. Wike was quick to wave off the reports.

“As I’m talking to you, do I look like somebody that is sick?” he asked. “Looking at me, will you think I’m above 30 years? I’m very well.”

“What’s Wrong With That?” – Wike on Son’s Public Appearances

The FCT Minister also addressed backlash over frequent public outings with his son. From high-profile government functions to international trips, Wike has been spotted with his children in tow — a move that has drawn side-eyes and raised questions about a potential political grooming agenda.

But Wike isn’t having it.

“What’s wrong with that?” he shot back. “Is it a crime to be with your child in public? People just talk.”

Social Media Reacts to Wike’s Luxury Lifestyle

Beyond the political chatter, social media has been buzzing over Wike’s display of wealth. A recent Instagram post showing the minister in designer outfits, flanked by his sons in equally expensive fits, sparked mixed reactions.

While some users praised his taste and confidence, others accused him of flaunting wealth amid economic hardship.

“Wike pikin just dey drip like Lagos Island Gucci Lord,” one Instagram user commented.

“We no get fuel, no get light, but una dey wear full Dior,” another user wrote.