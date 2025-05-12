PDP can’t win 2027 election - Wike declares

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no chance of winning the 2027 general election due to entrenched selfish interests and poor leadership.

Speaking at his monthly press conference in Abuja on Monday, May 12, Wike criticised the PDP’s internal politics and warned that the party risks collapse if it fails to address internal divisions.

Leadership is key. If you don’t show the right leadership, you will suffer for it. Selfish interest can kill an organisation. You haven’t won an election but you are excluding people,” Wike said

The former Rivers State governor took a swipe at the party’s handling of recent defections, including the movement of Delta State’s governor and his predecessor to the All Progressives Congress (APC), while criticising the silence over the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman’s support for Labour Party Governor Alex Otti’s re-election bid.

“No opposition party allows impunity—it’s only the ruling party. Opposition is supposed to organise itself to take over government. How many people have you wooed? Instead, they are after Wike,” Wike said.

Wike, who supported APC’s Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election while serving as a PDP member, defended his actions, citing his loyalty at the state level.

“I’m the only former governor who didn’t support the PDP presidential candidate but ensured PDP won 100 per cent in Rivers.”