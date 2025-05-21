We don't know anything about Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in Kenya - DSS denies involvement

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dissociated itself from the arrest of the leader of the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in Kenya, insisting that its operations are limited strictly to Nigeria’s territorial borders.

The claim emerged during the cross-examination of a prosecution witness, an intelligence officer from the DSS code-named BBB.

The prosecution witness's cross-examination resumed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Paul Erokoro, who conducted proceedings on behalf of the defence, posed several questions at BBB.

When asked whether politicians or ministers can influence the DSS, the witness stated that the agency is under the office of the National Security Adviser, clarifying that the Attorney General does not teleguide the service's operations.

‎Responding to questions on DSS's mode of intelligence gathering, BBB noted that many sources exist, including humans and social media.

The witness explained further that, owing to their mode of training, DSS operatives can obtain information where necessary.

On further questioning, the witness said Kanu told him that he was ‘kidnapped’ from Kenya and returned to Nigeria in 2021, but denied the allegations that the service carried out the act, stressing that the agency lacks the powers to effect arrest beyond Nigeria’s borders.

BBB also reiterated that Kano, using his Radio Biafra, propagated violent incitement, including during the EndSARS protests in 2020, adding that the defendant expressed readiness to make Biafra possible by all means, including war.

He linked the alleged inciting comments made by the IPOB leader to the burning of a police station in Ebonyi State, a Lagos state high court, and the cargo shed of the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.