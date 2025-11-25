US, Nigeria Strike Agreement to Solve Security Problems - Presidency

The Presidency has disclosed the United States Government's readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria to wipe out rampaging terrorists and other criminal groups causing disturbances in the country.
According to the government, the US has pledged to provide enhanced intelligence support, defence equipment, and articles to reinforce ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups in the country.
The agreement was struck following a series of engagements held last week between a high-level Nigerian delegation and US officials. The talks centred on strengthening security partnerships between the two countries and opening new avenues for cooperation.
The FG delegation, led by Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), engaged top officials across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.
The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Monday, November 24, 2025, said the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide in Nigeria during the engagements in Washington, DC.
Nigeria Denies Targeted Killings
They also emphasised that violent attacks affect families and communities across religious and ethnic lines. They rejected the wrongful framing of the situation, noting that such a portrayal would only divide Nigerians and distort the realities on the ground.
“The discussions provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forged a constructive, solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforced mutual trust, and advanced a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, especially in the Middle Belt.
“The United States also expressed its willingness to extend complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical support to strengthen early-warning mechanisms,” the presidential aide said.
Onanuga said the two countries agreed to implement a non-binding cooperation framework immediately and to establish a Joint Working Group to ensure a unified and coordinated approach to the agreed areas of cooperation.
He stated that the Ribadu-led delegation reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening measures that guarantee civilian protection.
“The Federal Government restates its awareness of heightened sensitivities regarding religious freedom and security, and urges citizens to remain assured that firm, urgent, and coordinated steps are being taken to secure the nation,” Onanuga added.
Trump Threatens Guns-A-Blazing Invasion
The latest development came weeks after President Donald Trump threatened to invade Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” if Africa’s most populous country did not curtail what he described as the killing of Christians by terrorists.
The US leader had initially redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), citing "persecution of Christians," which he described as a “mass slaughter”.
“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he wrote on Truth Social.
“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet,” Trump added.
However, Tinubu refuted the Christian genocide claims, reaffirming Nigeria's commitment to religious freedom and tolerance.