US, Nigeria Strike Agreement to Solve Security Problems - Presidency

The Presidency has disclosed the United States Government's readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria to wipe out rampaging terrorists and other criminal groups causing disturbances in the country.

According to the government, the US has pledged to provide enhanced intelligence support, defence equipment, and articles to reinforce ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups in the country.

The agreement was struck following a series of engagements held last week between a high-level Nigerian delegation and US officials. The talks centred on strengthening security partnerships between the two countries and opening new avenues for cooperation.

The FG delegation, led by Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), engaged top officials across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Monday, November 24, 2025, said the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide in Nigeria during the engagements in Washington, DC.