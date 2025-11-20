'Trump Doesn’t Make Idle Threats' - US Lawmaker Warns Ribadu, Top Govt Officials in Washington Meeting

United States Congressman Riley Moore has warned Nigeria’s top security and government officials that President Donald Trump “does not make idle threats” regarding his stance on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Moore delivered the message during a high-level meeting in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 19, with a 10-member Nigerian government delegation led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu.

Moore, a vocal advocate of claims that Christians face targeted attacks in Nigeria, recently introduced a congressional resolution condemning “ongoing persecution of Christians” and backing Trump’s call to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

Referencing Trump’s earlier remark about going into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing,” Moore told the delegation that the US president means exactly what he says.

“President Trump made abundantly clear that the United States will not tolerate continued violence against Christians or other forms of religious persecution,” Moore noted in a post on his X account.

According to Moore, the discussion was “frank, honest, and productive,” focusing on terrorism, security assistance, and protection of vulnerable communities.

Nigeria Pushes Back Against Persecution Claims

L-R: US President-elect, Donald Trump and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

Moore said Nigerian officials used the meeting to outline existing challenges around counterterrorism, insecurity, and the complexities of violence across various regions of the country.

He added that the United States is prepared to deepen cooperation to help address “ongoing bloodshed.”

However, the Nigerian government has consistently rejected the narrative of targeted Christian persecution, insisting that insecurity affects citizens across religious and ethnic lines.

Despite this, Moore maintains that the US must continue pressing Nigeria on the issue — and reiterated that Trump’s warnings should be taken seriously.

The delegation that met Moore on Wednesday included Ribadu; Bianca Ojukwu , minister of state for foreign affairs; Kayode Egbetokun , Inspector General of Police (IGP); Lateef Fagbemi , Attorney General of the Federation; and Olufemi Oluyede , Chief of Defence Staff.