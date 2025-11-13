Nigerian Professionals in Europe Report Trump to EU Over US Military Threat

Nigerian professionals based in Europe have urged the European Union (EU) to restrain US President Donald Trump over his recent threats of military action against Nigeria, calling the remarks “provocative and dangerous.”

The appeal came after Trump announced plans to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), citing alleged persecution of Christians. The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) described the US leader’s comments as reckless, warning that they could fuel tension and undermine Nigeria’s counterterrorism gains.

In a statement released in Paris on Thursday, November 13, 2025, ANPE urged EU leaders to adopt a balanced diplomatic approach and strengthen partnership with Nigeria through intelligence sharing, joint training, and logistical support in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

“We call on the European Union, as a global voice of balance and diplomacy, to restrain President Trump from any hostile action or policy escalation against Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Our country needs constructive engagement, not coercion. The international community should be supporting Nigeria’s security and democratic consolidation, not threatening it.”

The statement was signed by Dr Livinus Chukwuemeka Nwosu , ANPE President, and Mrs Aisha M. Bello , the group’s Secretary and a security expert.

The group warned that Trump’s remarks could embolden extremist groups and destabilise the West African region, where Nigeria plays a central role in peacekeeping and counterterrorism.

Terrorism Affects All Faiths

ANPE dismissed claims that Nigeria’s insecurity stems from religious persecution, describing such framing as misleading and dangerous.

“Terrorism, insurgency, and banditry in Nigeria have affected Muslims and Christians alike, particularly in the northern and central regions,” the statement said.

“The lives of every Nigerian, regardless of faith or ethnicity, are sacred. We reject any narrative that weaponises religion to justify foreign hostility or intervention.”

The association stated that Nigeria’s diversity has long been a strength, not a source of division, and urged Western partners to support development and peace efforts rather than exacerbating tensions.

President Bola Tinubu

EU Urged to Back Nigeria’s Security and Economic Reforms

The group called on the EU to expand its cooperation with Nigeria through intelligence support, arms supply, and capacity building for local security institutions — all anchored in mutual respect and non-interference.

ANPE also highlighted Nigeria’s economic resilience, noting progress in oil and gas reforms that have enhanced transparency and investor confidence.

“European partners investing in Nigeria’s energy sector should have no fear,” the group noted. “The government is consolidating reforms to enhance accountability, strengthen local content, and attract long-term investment.”

“Diplomacy, Not Division”

L-R: US President-elect, Donald Trump and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

ANPE said Trump’s threats risk derailing regional peace efforts, noting that Nigeria continues to collaborate with neighbours — Chad, Niger, and Cameroon — to combat terrorism across the Lake Chad Basin.

The group commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for maintaining focus on national security and economic growth despite global pressures, urging Nigerians not to be swayed by external provocations.

“We have a duty to defend our sovereignty and dignity,” ANPE said. “President Tinubu’s government is building institutions that can protect citizens and restore lasting peace.”

The group concluded by calling for sustained EU engagement with both Washington and Abuja to prevent escalation and reinforce cooperation.