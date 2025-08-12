FULL LIST: Trump hits Nigeria, 66 others with 15% tariff as global trade war brews

Nigeria has been named among 67 countries targeted in a sweeping new tariff programme unveiled by United States President Donald Trump, in a move set to reshape international trade relations.

The “reciprocal-tariff” initiative imposes varying import duties on countries depending on existing trade conditions and perceived imbalances.

According to official figures released on the White House website, Nigeria will face a 15 per cent tariff on exports to the US.

“This is about fairness. For decades, other countries have been taking advantage of America’s markets. Those days are over,” President Trump declared while announcing the measures.

The plan establishes a baseline 10 per cent tariff on all imports into the US, with higher rates for specific countries and sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

China, Washington’s most prominent trade rival, tops the list with a 30 per cent tariff, alongside additional product-specific duties. Brazil will face a staggering 50 per cent rate, though key industries such as aircraft, energy, and orange juice will see reduced charges.

Other major economies were also targeted. Canada will face a 10 per cent duty on energy products and 35 per cent on goods not covered under the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement. India’s tariffs stand at 25 per cent, with a further 25 per cent threatened to take effect from 28 August.

Nigeria Suffers Trump's Wrath

L-R: US President-elect, Donald Trump and Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

In Africa, Nigeria’s 15 per cent tariff aligns with rates imposed on Ghana, South Africa (30 per cent), Algeria (30 per cent), Libya (30 per cent), and several others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Botswana, Namibia, and Uganda are among those also hit with 15 per cent duties.

Trade analysts warn that the move could trigger retaliatory measures from affected nations.

Dr. Melissa Wright, a Washington-based trade policy expert, noted: “This is an aggressive use of tariff policy that risks igniting disputes at the World Trade Organization. Countries like Nigeria may respond by seeking new trade alliances or imposing counter-measures.”

The White House insists the policy is necessary to “level the playing field” and claims the new tariffs will boost American manufacturing.

Critics, however, argue the plan will disrupt supply chains and drive up consumer prices globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Nigeria, the development comes at a time when the country is working to expand its non-oil exports, particularly agricultural and manufactured goods, into North American markets.

Industry stakeholders fear the new US import duties could hinder these efforts and strain bilateral trade ties.