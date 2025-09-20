Nigerians to feel the heat as Trump slams $100,000 annual fee on H1B visas

US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing an annual $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. This represents a significant increase from the current $1,500 administrative charge.

The H1B programme allows American companies to hire foreign workers in specialised fields such as medicine, technology and engineering. These visas are valid for three to six years.

At a White House event on Friday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that all the major companies had been briefed. “A hundred thousand dollars a year for H1B visas, and all of the big companies are on board. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs,” he said.

The new policy is expected to hit Nigerian professionals, especially doctors and tech workers who often rely on the H1B route to secure jobs in the US.

The American tech industry relies heavily on the programme. Government data show that about two-thirds of H-1 B jobs are computer-related. In the first half of 2025, Amazon secured more than 10,000 visas, while Microsoft and Meta each received more than 5,000 approvals.

Every year, the US issues approximately 65,000 visas, plus an additional 20,000 for applicants with advanced degrees. While critics argue that the system suppresses American wages, supporters, such as Elon Musk, contend that it keeps the US competitive in the global economy.

The new fee is the latest in a string of immigration clampdowns by Trump. In recent months, Washington has introduced a $15000 bond for some tourist and business visas and announced a travel ban on 12 countries.