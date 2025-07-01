The North Central Youth Assembly (NCYA) has commended the Nigerian Senate for confirming Cyril Tsenyil as the Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), describing it as a “defining moment” for regional progress and inclusive governance.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, NCYA President Gideon Unazi praised the Senate for what he described as a “historic and patriotic endorsement,” and hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the NCDC Establishment Bill into law and nominating individuals with a deep understanding of the region’s challenges.

“We commend the Senate for acting with speed, maturity, and an uncommon sense of duty,” Unazi said. “By confirming Mr. Cyril Tsenyil as the pioneer MD, they have elevated the hopes of millions in a region long affected by insecurity, infrastructural decay, and neglect.”

He described Tsenyil as a steady, competent leader deeply rooted in grassroots development, with a strong track record in public service and community engagement. “This is not just an appointment; it is a statement about the future — one defined by capacity, integrity, and regional inclusion,” he added.

Unazi said Tsenyil’s familiarity with the region’s terrain and governance dynamics makes him well-suited to drive the Commission’s goals. “Mr. Tsenyil is a product of the region, familiar with its pulse, people, and potential,” he said. “His competence and humility make him the right man to lead the Commission into relevance and results.”

The group also expressed gratitude to Tinubu, stating that his actions demonstrate a commitment to unity through equity. “By signing the NCDC Act and nominating credible individuals, Mr. President has reaffirmed that no region should be left behind,” Unazi noted.

He emphasised that the NCDC’s mandate goes beyond rebuilding infrastructure. “This is about rebuilding lives and restoring dignity in communities battered by conflict and displacement,” he said. “We believe Mr. Tsenyil understands the magnitude of this assignment.”

Group vows to monitor performances

Unazi pledged that the NCYA will serve as both partner and watchdog. “We will support the Commission when it serves the people and speak out when it forgets its purpose. This is a sacred trust, not just a public office,” he said.

Also confirmed during the Senate session were Cosmas Akyhir as Chairman and 17 Executive Directors, representing North Central states and other geopolitical zones. Unazi welcomed the board’s diversity and urged them to put development above politics.

“From Guma to Jos East, from Mokwa to Karu, our people want results,” he said. “We expect policies that reflect inclusive development, local empowerment, and transparency.”