Tinubu appoints 36 to federal university, polytechnic, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of 36 individuals to the governing councils of federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across Nigeria.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, were announced in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The new council members are drawn from the six geopolitical zones, reflecting what Onanuga described as "a broad representation of Nigeria’s diversity."

The appointments, he added, are aligned with the administration’s "Renewed Hope Agenda" aimed at strengthening governance and improving educational standards in tertiary institutions.

“This is part of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to reposition tertiary education as a key driver of national development,” Onanuga said.

Tinubu seeks Senate approval for new nominees

In a separate development, President Tinubu has urged the Senate to confirm two nominees for top positions at the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Dr. Thompson Oludare Sunday has been nominated for the position of Managing Director, while Dr. Kabir Sabo Katata was named for the post of Executive Director.

The request was conveyed in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who read it aloud during plenary on Tuesday.

“In accordance with the provisions of Part II, Section 7(4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Act, 2023, I am pleased to present, for confirmation of the Senate, the appointment of the following two nominees to the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC),” Tinubu stated in the letter.

The Senate subsequently referred the nominations to its Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, directing the panel to conclude its review and report back within one week.