The North Central Good Governance Ambassadors have praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing Cyril Tsenyil as the pioneer Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), describing the move as a “masterstroke” and a pivotal moment for the region’s development.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Moses Audu, the group said the appointment demonstrates the president’s commitment to inclusive growth and strategic leadership.

“President Tinubu’s decision to appoint Mr. Cyril Tsenyil is not only wise — it is strategic. He has entrusted the future of our region to a man of proven competence, character, and commitment,” Audu stated. “Mr. Tsenyil understands the issues on the ground. He has the administrative discipline and the visionary thinking required to build lasting solutions.”

Describing Tsenyil as a “refined technocrat,” the group noted his strong track record in policy design, project execution, and community engagement.

“This is a man who has spent his career turning ideas into impact — not just behind a desk, but out in the field, where it matters,” Audu added.

The group emphasized the long-standing marginalization of the North Central zone in the federal development architecture, noting that the creation of the NCDC marks a long-awaited turning point.

“With the Commission now in place and Tsenyil at the helm, the region is finally positioned to close its development gap and claim its rightful place in Nigeria’s future,” the group said.

They expressed confidence that Tsenyil will drive impactful programs across sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, youth empowerment, and security.

“We are confident that under Mr. Tsenyil’s leadership, the Commission will not just be another agency. It will be a catalyst for real change,” Audu said. “He understands the full spectrum of the task at hand. And we are convinced he will deliver with excellence.”

The group called on all stakeholders in the zone—state governments, traditional rulers, community organizations, and youth groups—to support the new MD and collaborate in delivering results.

They also lauded President Tinubu for listening to longstanding calls for a dedicated development commission for the North Central zone.

“This is a president who has listened, responded, and acted. He has given the region a new institutional voice, and more importantly, a credible leader to drive the work,” the statement read.

Promising to be proactive partners, the group pledged to work closely with the Commission on transparency, community involvement, and sustainability.

“We will be constructive partners. We will engage, monitor, and celebrate successes. We are not here to criticise — we are here to build, together,” Audu said.

Calling for adequate federal support, the group urged that the NCDC be fully resourced and granted sufficient autonomy to deliver results on par with other regional commissions like the NDDC and NEDC.