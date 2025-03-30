Wike asks Nigerians to continue praying for Tinubu to deliver good governance

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to continue praying for President Bola Tinubu for impactful leadership and good governance.

Wike made the call in his Sallah message in Abuja on Sunday, for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

He described the task of building Nigeria and its capital territory as a collective dream — one of peace, prosperity, and unity.

He added that the country needed citizens' support, faith, and, most importantly, continued prayers for divine wisdom and guidance in building Nigeria and a federal capital that we will all be proud of.

“I commend residents of the FCT for their acts of charity, kindness, and generosity toward one another throughout the holy month.

“Your commitment to supporting the less privileged, fostering community bonds, and spreading love and peace is truly admirable.

“As we celebrate Eid, I urge all residents to continue to embody these noble virtues even beyond Ramadan, as they are essential to building a harmonious and prosperous society,” he said.

The minister, who described FCT as the “center of unity,” urged residents to uphold and exhibit that unity at all times.

“Let us live in peace, harmony and respecting one another, irrespective of religious or ethnic differences, including working together for the common good of all,” he said.

Wike assured residents that the FCT Administration remained steadfast in its commitment to the territory's infrastructural development and the welfare and security of all residents.

He added that the administration would continue to prioritise policies and initiatives that enhanced the quality of life in the FCT and ensure a safe and conducive environment for all.

“As residents of the nation’s capital, we must all take responsibility for ensuring peace and stability in our communities.

“I call on you to resist any attempt by individuals or groups seeking to create disharmony within our ranks or disrupt the peace we cherish.

“Let us remain united and not allow anyone to sow seeds of division or instigate public disturbance.