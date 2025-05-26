Wike told to sack FCTA official over alleged anti-Tinubu protest

A civil society organisation, the Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative (EUYI), has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Nyesom Wike, to take disciplinary action against Abdullahi Ango, the Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, over allegations of disloyalty to President Bola Tinubu.

The group alleged that Ango participated in a protest last Thursday at the National Assembly alongside members of opposition parties, voicing opposition to Comrade Solomon Adodo's appointment as a board member of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

EUYI’s National Coordinator, Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince, condemned Ango's alleged actions, describing them as a betrayal of trust and an affront to President Tinubu's “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“It is reprehensible for Ango, an appointee of the President, to join opposition forces against a government decision,” Prince said.

He further claimed that statements made during the protest not only insulted the person and leadership of President Tinubu but also contained threats of unrest.

“Some of the utterances issued at the protest are clear threats of riots, insurrection, and communal opposition against Mr. President,” he said.

The group urged Wike to relieve Ango of his duties immediately, stressing that such actions are incompatible with his role in the administration.

“He has no business working for a man he is acting against. This betrayal is unbecoming of any public official,” Prince added.