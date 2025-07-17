Tinubu renames UNIMAID after late President Muhammadu Buhari

President Bola Tinubu has officially renamed the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in Borno State after the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, as the institution will henceforth be known as Muhammadu Buhari University .

The announcement was made during a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), convened in Abuja in honour of the late leader on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The solemn gathering was attended by the leadership of the National Assembly, top government functionaries, and members of the Buhari family.

In his tribute, Tinubu paid glowing homage to Buhari’s legacy of discipline, patriotism, and moral uprightness, describing him as a leader whose absence will echo for generations.

“Today, we gather under a heavy shadow, drawn from the silence that surrounds a departed leader and the immense weight of a life whose absence will be felt for generations,” he said.

“We meet to honour a man whose presence once commanded this very room, whose voice once summoned the best in us, and whose convictions never bowed, even to the strongest winds of public opinion.”

The President hailed his predecessor as a “patriot, soldier, and elder statesman” whose life was committed to the pursuit of national unity and progress.

“President Buhari’s life was one of austere honour. He stood, always, ramrod straight; unmoved by the temptation of power, unseduced by applause and unafraid of the loneliness that often visits those who do what is right, rather than what is popular.”

The late former President Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

“His was a quiet courage, a righteousness that never announced itself. His patriotism was lived more in action than in words. His life traced the arc of Nigeria’s journey.”

Reflecting on Buhari’s years in the military, the former Lagos State Governor described him as a gallant soldier who played a vital role in preserving the nation’s unity during critical periods. He also praised Buhari’s democratic contributions, especially his integrity and trust in the electorate.

“When he was sworn in as our party’s first elected President, he led with restraint, governed with dignity, and bore the burdens of leadership without complaint,” he added.

Tinubu emphasised that Buhari remained unchanged by the trappings of high office.

“Those who knew him most intimately understood that the authority of that exalted office never changed him. In the face of pressure, he remained calm; in the face of crisis, he remained resolute; and in the face of triumph, he remained modest.”

He called on Nigerians to uphold the values Buhari stood for: humility in power, discipline in service, and compassion in governance.