Peter Obi asked me to support him - Buhari's ex-aide

A former media aide to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has narrated how 2027 presidential aspirant Peter Obi sought his support during their recent encounter.

The duo met at the residence of the late president in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Obi had gone to pay last respects to the deceased after missing his burial ceremony a day before.

Meanwhile, the former Anambra State Governor ran into Ahmad, who was also on the ground for the Fidau prayer. Following their meeting, the former presidential aide shared photos of himself and Obi on social media, accompanied by an appreciative message of his gesture.

However, Ahmad received backlash from many Nigerians believed to be Obi supporters, otherwise known as Obidient. The critics descended on him for posing for a photo with a man whom he had vehemently criticised.

Ahmad says Obi asked for his support

Reacting to the backwash, Ahmad narrated the circumstances that led to the photos and revealed what transpired between him and Obi during their brief discussion in Daura.

Peter Obi and Bashir Ahmad at Buhari's residence in Daura.

Taking to his X account on Thursday, July 17, 2025, he wrote: “My meeting with @PeterObi in Daura.”

“When I arrived at Baba’s residence this morning, many dignitaries were already seated at the place reserved for the prayer session. I first went to greet Mallam Mamman Daura, then moved on to greet Atiku Abubakar, who was sitting beside him. Next was Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and then Mr. Peter Obi, who was sitting on the same chair with Mallam.

“Interestingly, Mr. Obi told me something I recently posted on Twitter. I smiled and continued down the row to greet others. Moments later,

“@YunusaTanko didn’t realize I had already greeted his boss, so he pointed me out again. I moved closer, and Mr. Obi again offered his condolences on Baba’s passing and told me he admired my loyalty to Baba even after leaving the office.

“There was no talk of politics or pictures until much later, when he was about to leave. Coincidentally, I had stepped outside to receive other visitors. We stood for a few moments. In a lighthearted tone, Mr. Obi said I should come and support him and he also mentioned how he had seen vast land for agriculture on the road coming to Daura.

“To my surprise, when I posted our pictures, his supporters, the so-called “Obidients,” as usual, launched the attacks on me. Frankly, I had expected the criticism to come from within my party for taking pictures with an opposition leader. Good that my party members understand the situation and we don’t politicize everything.

“I would like to even make it clear that I didn’t visit Peter Obi, he came to us and he did so out of respect for President Buhari, and there was nothing political about our brief exchange, it was purely a humane, respectful moment during a time of mourning.