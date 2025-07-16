Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has blasted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the timing of his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku's resignation letter, dated Monday, July 14, 2025, and submitted to his local ward chairman in Adamawa State, was shared publicly by his media aide on Wednesday, July 16.

In the letter, the former Vice President claimed that “irreconcilable differences” with the PDP were responsible for the decision, expressing disappointment with the party’s current trajectory, which he believes has strayed from its founding principles.

However, Keyamo described the timing of the resignation as “insensitive,” arriving during the national mourning for late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

“Whilst I acknowledge that it is within your constitutional right to change political parties at any time you may wish, releasing your letter of resignation from the PDP during this week of mourning is clearly an attempt to draw the spotlight away from such a solemn occasion and direct it on yourself,” the minister wrote ina statement shared on X.

Keyamo accuses Atiku of misusing Nigeria's Coat of Arms

Keyamo and Atiku (TheNiche)

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) noted that preparing, signing, and dispatching the resignation letter the day after Buhari’s death was announced portrays Atiku as someone obsessed with perennial presidential ambition, without sympathy or empathy.

At the same time, he accused the coalition leader of illegally using the Federal Government’s Coat of Arms in his private and political communications.

“It is both morally and legally wrong to continue to use the Coat of Arms of the Federal Government in your private or political communications when you stopped being a functionary of the Federal Government more than 18 years ago,” Keyamo stated.

Citing Section 6 of the Flag and Coat of Arms Act, Cap. F30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, the Minister said the action constituted an offence that borders on impersonation.

He warned that such continued misuse of national symbols by former officials “would certainly be confusion everywhere.”