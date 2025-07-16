Retired General Lucky E.O. Irabor has recalled how the late former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) despite having had no previous interaction or personal relationship with him.

Buhari appointed Irabo on 26 January 2021, as the latter succeeded General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin as the CDS.

The former President passed away in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13, 2025, marking the end of a significant political dynasty in Nigeria's history.

Paying solemn eulogy to his former principal, Irabor described Buhari as “a good man and a disciplined and deeply principled leader.”

The retired general also described the deceased's leadership style as one of trust and delegation, stressing that Buhari placed implicit trust in his appointees and never micromanaged or second-guessed them.

The former CDS noted that the late president's quiet confidence was often misunderstood, but those who experienced him closely saw it as a mark of his character.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari decorates Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [Presidency]

“I have never met you before, but I have heard of your performance. I hope you will not disappoint," Irabor said.

“Before he appointed me as Chief of Defence Staff on 26 January 2021, I had never met him personally.

“Like many Nigerians, I knew him only from a distance through the pages of history, the news, and the reverence with which he was spoken of in military circles.

“In President Buhari, I encountered a disciplined and deeply principled leader. A man who said little but listened intently and deeply.

“He sat for hours, attentive and composed, never once calling for a break. I once asked him, half in jest, how he found the patience and strength. He only smiled.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served in his administration,” Irabor said. “To my Commander-in-Chief, my Principal – President Muhammadu Buhari, at the sound of the Last Post, rest well. You fought the good fight. May your soul find eternal peace in the bosom of the Almighty.”