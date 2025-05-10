There’s nothing wrong with a one-party state- Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has stirred debate with his recent remarks suggesting that a one-party system in Nigeria might not be a bad idea.

Ganduje made the remarks on Friday, May 10, 2025, while addressing journalists after a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ganduje led three senators from Kebbi State, including Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South), who were all elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but have now defected to the APC.

The visit to the president was to formalise the move and secure his support ahead of the senators’ official defection.

When asked whether the increasing defections from opposition parties could push Nigeria towards a one-party state, Ganduje dismissed the concern, saying the political shift was happening voluntarily and should not be seen as a threat to democracy.

“One party’s state is by negotiation, and it is by other political parties seeing the effect of the positive governance of our party. “If they decide to come to our party willingly, I think there is nothing wrong with that,” Ganduje asserted.

He also argued that a one-party system is not wrong as long as it reflects the will of the people.

“If a one-party state is a wish and blessing to Nigeria, a one-party state is not by force. It is by negotiation and the result of good governance,” he said.