2027: Saraki issues ultimatum to imminent PDP defectors as rebuilding begins

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who intend to leave the party to do so immediately, emphasising the need for the party to refocus and rebuild ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His call comes in the wake of high-profile defections, including Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other key figures.

Saraki stated that the departure of those who wish to leave would allow the remaining members to concentrate on repositioning the party.

He emphasised the importance of PDP playing the role of a strong and viable opposition in Nigeria’s political future.

"Those who want to leave the PDP should leave now and let the rest of us who want to stay concentrate on rebuilding the party and refocusing it to play the role of a viable opposition," he remarked.

Saraki Urges Focus on Rebuilding for 2027 Elections

The former Senate President further argued that the PDP must re-strategise for the greater good of Nigeria and its citizens.

He expressed concern that the country might be moving towards a one-party state, which he believes would be detrimental to Nigeria's diverse society.

"A one-party state... will not augur well for a multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural, multi-religious, and highly diversified society like ours," Saraki warned.