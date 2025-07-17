'Thank you daddy' - Buhari's son tells Tinubu for honouring father's memory

The late former President Muhammadu Buhari's only surviving son, Yusuf, has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the befitting state funeral accorded to his father.

He disclosed this while speaking at an expanded special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in honour of Buhari.

Yusuf, who attended the session with his siblings, conveyed the Buhari family's appreciation to Tinubu and his administration for their support, which he described as a symbol of great honour to the late military general.

In the same vein, he thanked the National Assembly, the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda and his colleagues from other states, as well as other Nigerians, for standing by him and the bereaved family.

“It has shown that he (Buhari) was regarded far more than a politician, but regarded as a friend and a father. To all members of the Federal Executive Council, for the care and befitting burial accorded to our late father, we appreciate you all," Yusuf said.

The late former President Muhammadu Buhari's only surviving son, Yusuf and President Bola Tinubu at a special FEC meeting.

“I also wish to thank the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and all the distinguished and honourable members of the National Assembly for honouring the memory of our late father during the state burial in Daura.

“Your visits, calls, and prayers symbolise a great honour to the memory of our late father, and we’re sincerely grateful for all the support and solidarity extended to the family. May Allah continue to bless us all.”

“Thank you, Daddy. Thank you, Daddy. Thank you, Daddy. May Allah continue to bless, provide, and protect you throughout your tenure,” Yusuf said to President Tinubu, as he struggled to push back tears.

Buhari passed away at a clinic in London on Sunday, July 13, 2025, with his remains arriving in Nigeria on Tuesday for burial at his hometown residence in Daura, Katsina State.