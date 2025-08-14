Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has said funding of critical infrastructure projects in the state was made possible by President Bola Tinubu's administration's bold decision to remove petrol subsidy.

Mbah made this known while receiving a federal government delegation led by Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, at the Government House in Enugu on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

In a statement by Rabiu Ibrahim, special assistant on media to the minister of information and national orientation, the visit formed part of the activities scheduled for the two-day citizens’ engagement series in the south-east geopolitical zone.

“For us in Enugu, we have been able to deliver on all the promises we made to our people during the campaign, thanks to the courageous decision by President Bola Tinubu, which has unlocked resources required to implement massive capital projects,” Mbah said.

President Bola Tinubu and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

The Governor highlighted ongoing projects in the state, including the provision of 3,300 hospital beds, the construction of 7,000 classrooms, and the development of 2,000 hectares for 260 farm estates spread across the state’s 260 wards.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the federal government's policies, which he said are meant to serve the best interests of Enugu’s residents.

Recall that President Tinubu announced that "subsidy is gone" during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2025. The decision pushed petrol prices up from N180 to over N1,000, triggering food and transportation hikes.

Though his administration has received several flacks over the consequent hardship of the decision, Tinubu has stuck to his guns, insisting that the painful economic situation was a temporary price for future gains.