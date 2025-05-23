'No going back': Tinubu reaffirms stance on subsidy removal

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s decision to scrap the fuel subsidy, declaring it a crucial move for Nigeria’s future.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit on Thursday, May 22, Tinubu said the difficult reform was necessary to put the country on a path to long-term economic recovery.

“Today, I am proud to affirm that our economic reforms are working. There’s nothing good that comes easily. The subsidy is gone and was gone for the good of this country,” the president said, marking two years since he assumed office.

Since removing the costly subsidy in 2023, Tinubu’s administration has faced criticism and economic pressure, including rising fuel prices and public unrest.

However, the president insists the decision was unavoidable and ultimately beneficial.

“We couldn’t just afford to spend the future of our children and unborn babies,” Tinubu stated, defending the move as one made in the national interest.

He emphasised that his government is committed to “fostering prosperity” and “restoring Nigeria’s economy,” pledging there would be no reversal of course.

READ ALSO: APC governors endorse Tinubu for 2nd term

“Hard decisions make things easier in the future,” he added, signalling confidence in the long-term impact of his policies.

Tinubu’s remarks come amid continued debate over the economic direction of Nigeria.