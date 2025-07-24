Vice President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that the petroleum sector cabal fought tooth and nail against the removal of subsidy on the essential product, but that President Bola Tinubu resisted them to protect the people's interest.

He made this known while hosting executives of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NACCIMA delegation was led by its National President, Jani Ibrahim, during a courtesy visit to the Vice President on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Shettima highlighted the Tinubu administration's focus on economic revitalisation, noting that the government had created an enabling environment for serious operators.

He pointed to policy choices such as the removal of fuel subsidy, the realignment of the multiple exchange rate system, and ongoing tax reforms.

“I can assure you that Nigeria is ready for business, and you are the drivers of change.

“I plead guilty to romancing with the business community, the manufacturing and productive sectors.

“This is how great nations are built; this is how Korea became what it is,” he said.

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:TinubuMediaS]

Shettima says Tinubu resisting pushbacks from vested interests

The Vice President stressed that his principal remained committed to sustaining the reforms despite spirited resistance from vested interests within the ecosystem, describing the policies as necessary actions taken for the greater good of Nigerians.

“The current administration is your own because the President speaks your language, the language of commerce.

“He grew up in that ecosystem, understands how businesses are run, and was the financial controller at Mobil,” he stated.

Shettima saluted Tinubu's courage in removing the long-standing subsidy on petrol, which he described as a significant burden on the nation.

“While the fuel subsidy had been an albatross around the neck of successive administrations, he had the courage and conviction to remove it.