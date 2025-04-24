I didn't pay N6bn to terrorist group in Edo - Okpebholo reacts to IPOB's claim

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has denied the allegation of authorising the payment of N6 billion as compensation to any group in the state.

The Governor gave the rebuttal in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, in Benin on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The reaction was in response to the claim by a proscribed terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), accusing Okpebholo of allocating N6 billion to “compensate terrorists.”

IPOB also accused the Governor of betraying the people of the state in the process, but the latter described the allegation as fictitious, malicious, and misleading, aimed at discrediting his government and stirring public unrest.

He labelled the claim as inciteful and a calculated attempt to distort facts, sow ethnic division, and destabilise the South-South state.

He stressed that the ploys align with IPOB's history of spreading falsehood and inciting hatred under the pretence of defending ethnic interests, adding that the group's desperate bid to associate his administration with violence and disunity would not succeed and must be resisted by all.

Okpebholo reiterated that the Edo government has never and would never compensate individuals or groups involved in terrorism or criminal activities.

He pledged his commitment to justice and the rule of law, stating that prioritising citizens’ safety, regardless of background or belief, remains paramount.

He described IPOB's claims that vigilantes were handed over to “Fulani authorities” as absurd, disrespectful, and an insult to security personnel’s sacrifices.

“IPOB’s latest attempt to incite ethnic unrest is criminal and has been outrightly rejected by the people of Edo.

“Edo residents are renowned for peace, unity, and hospitality. The state rejects IPOB’s dangerous rhetoric and attempts to destabilise our harmonious coexistence.

“Their failed attempt to implant terror in Edo is a clear example of propaganda with no place in our peace-loving society.

“A group that enforces illegal sit-at-home orders and commits murder cannot pretend to speak for justice or human rights in any form.