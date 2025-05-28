Renounce cultism and turn a new leaf - Gov Okpebholo offers Edo cultists amnesty

Governor Monday Okpebholo has offered an amnesty to cult members in Edo State, urging them to surrender and turn a new leaf.

Okpebholo, in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, called on the cultists to renounce their membership of outlawed groups and surrender the arms in their possession.

He disclosed that a technical committee will soon be announced to handle the restitution of cult members and criminally-minded youths in a bid to reduce the violent crime menace, including kidnapping.

“I am dangling a window of restitution for cult members in the state to renounce and turn a new leaf, while those in possession of illegal arms and ammunition have been called upon to surrender them to authorities in exchange for amnesty," the Governor said.

According to the statement, the amnesty programme will comprise skills acquisition and empowerment programmes for repentant youths to enable them to make meaningful contributions to society.

“A major component of the amnesty programme for such youths will include skills acquisition and empowerment programme in order to make them useful to themselves and to the society in the long run.

“My administration’s resolve will set up a technical committee to handle the restitution of cult members and criminally-minded youths in a bid to reduce the menace of violent crime, including kidnapping.