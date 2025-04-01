I thank you very much - Tinubu hails Okpebholo's education reforms in Edo State

President Bola Tinubu has commended Monday Okpebholo, the Governor of Edo State, for his transformative intervention in the state's education sector.

In a speech during his birthday celebration over the weekend, the President recounted how he watched on television when the Governor visited some dilapidated schools in Edo and ordered immediate repair works.

He expressed his admiration for Okpebholo's tireless efforts in transforming the education sector, as evident in the massive reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling of over 100 schools across the state.

These remarkable achievements are a far cry from the empty boasts of former Governor Godwin Obaseki, who, according to Tinubu, had nothing tangible to show for his claims of achievements in education.

“I proudly watched Okpebholo, the Governor of edo state, almost barefooted walking around the schools, seeing the relics of the situation of education in edo state while his predecessor used to brag of the best state and have nothing to hand over in the thinking and progress of the future of our country. I thank you very much," he said.

The President's praise for Okpebholo's hands-on approach to understanding the genuine problems facing schools in Edo State is particularly noteworthy, as the Governor continues to demonstrate his commitment to finding solutions that work by moving around schools and engaging with stakeholders.

Tinubu's endorsement of Okpebholo's education reforms is a testament to the Edo government's dedication to improving the lives of the residents.