Osun is Tinubu's home, don't turn it into battleground - Adeleke tells security agencies

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has appealed to security agencies to maintain neutrality and professionalism amid the emerging tense political atmosphere in the state.

The Governor said, being the home state of President Bola Tinubu, Osun should not be turned into a political battleground.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday, September 4, 2025, Adeleke made the appeal during the decoration ceremony of Ahmed Abdulraman , his Aide-de-Camp (ADC) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), at the Government House in Osogbo.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan , Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Igbalawole Sotiyo , and Leye Adegboyega , Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as other service chiefs, graced the event.

He lauded the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for embracing professionalism and praised the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun , as well as the Osun command, for their discipline and adherence to due process.

He singled out Gotan for praise for promoting peace and order across the state through his leadership style.

Speaking on the synergy among security agencies, the Governor urged them to maintain neutrality in political activities, stressing that law enforcement must not be compromised by partisanship.

L-M-R: Dr. Deji Adeleke, President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke. [@AAdeleke_01/X, formerly Twitter]

“We should continue to maintain a level playing field. This is the home state of Mr. President. Mr. President belongs to all of us. Osun should not be turned into a battleground,” he said.

Adeleke praises his ADC

While expressing joy over his promotion, Adeleke described his ADC as an “exemplary officer” whose loyalty and discipline embody the values of the police.

“I am happy today over the promotion of my ADC. He is a good representative of the police,” the Governor stated.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of security operatives nationwide, describing the NPF as a blessed organisation deserving appreciation from both the government and the people.

For his part, Gotan congratulated Abdulraman and commended his record of service. He reminded the ADC that promotions come with added responsibilities, urging him to remain committed to discipline, professionalism, and the highest ideals of policing.

The Police Commissioner pledged that the Osun command will continue to uphold fairness, human rights, and respect for the rule of law.