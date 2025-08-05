Gov Adeleke breaks silence on alleged ₦3.1bn spending on foreign trips

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has debunked reports claiming his administration spent ₦3.1 billion on foreign trips between January and June 2025, describing them as “false, misleading, and mischievous.”

In a statement on Monday, August 5, by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor expressed dismay over what he called a deliberate distortion of budgetary allocations to smear his administration’s commitment to transparency.

“The stated amount represents a near full-year training budget for Osun State’s ministries, departments, and agencies.

“It is not limited to the governor’s travel but encompasses training, capacity-building, and logistics for over 100 government bodies,” the statement read.

Gov Adeleke Clarifies Spending

Adeleke clarified that the sum in question covers costs such as transportation, accommodation, feeding, and other logistics for commissioners, permanent secretaries, directors, and staff of tertiary institutions.

These activities, he noted, were scheduled predominantly in the first half of the year to avoid disruption from political events anticipated in the latter part of 2025.

The governor further defended his personal efforts to reduce the burden of governance on public resources, highlighting that he frequently uses a family-owned private jet.

“His recent trip to the United States was undertaken using private means, in line with his cost-saving measures,” Rasheed added.

Dismissing the suggestion that Adeleke alone incurred ₦3.1 billion in travel expenses, Rasheed called the accusation “unfounded and mischievous,” urging the public to disregard it.