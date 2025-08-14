Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has said President Bola Tinubu should be credited for his administration's reforms, which have brought stability to the Nigerian economy.

The former Nigerian Minister of Finance made this known while speaking after a courtesy visit to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

She lauded the President and his economic team for stabilising the economy, advising that the next priority for the country is economic growth.

“So we think that the president and his team – and we just exchanged with him – have worked hard to stabilize the economy. And you cannot really improve an economy unless it’s stable,” Okonjo-Iweala told State House reporters.

“Tinubu has to be given the credit for the stability of the economy

“So the reforms have been in the right direction. What is needed next is growth,” she said.

“We now need to grow the economy, and we need to put in social safety nets so that people who are feeling the pinch of the reforms can also have some support to be able to weather the hardship. So that’s the next step.

“How do we build social safety nets to help Nigerians cushion the hardship they’re feeling? And then how do we grow the economy so we can create more jobs and put more money in people’s pockets?,” the WTO DG added.

Okonjo-Iweala also disclosed that she had discussed these issues with the President, although she didn't provide further details.