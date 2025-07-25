Atiku to Tinubu: Fix economy, stop meddling in opposition affairs

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has issued a scathing critique of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing them of prioritising political interference over addressing Nigeria’s deepening economic and security crises.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku condemned Tinubu’s alleged ridicule of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) during the APC’s 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The former Vice President claimed the Tinubu-led government was actively using public resources and state institutions to weaken opposition parties and steer Nigeria towards a one-party system.

“President Tinubu should first resolve the visible rift between himself and Vice President Kashim Shettima and fix Nigeria’s broken economy before meddling in the affairs of the ADC,” the statement said.

Presidency Behind Opposition Rift, But Plot Has Failed – Atiku Camp Claims

Atiku also accused the presidency of orchestrating division between his supporters and those of Peter Obi within the opposition coalition, adding that the ploy had failed.

“We are fully aware that the supposed disagreements between supporters of Atiku and Peter Obi within the Coalition were deliberately stirred up by the presidency.

"Sadly for them, that divisive tactic has failed. The cracks have been mended, and the Coalition is now stronger than ever,” the statement added.

He further described the APC-led administration as “directionless, incompetent, and completely disconnected from the suffering of ordinary Nigerians,” citing increasing hunger, poverty, and insecurity as glaring indicators of failure.

Atiku alleged that the Tinubu government was resorting to intimidation through anti-corruption agencies to pressure political opponents into defecting to the ruling party.