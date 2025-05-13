Nigerians in diaspora want CDS, service chiefs sacked over soldiers' abduction in Borno

Some Nigerians in diaspora, under the aegis of the Congress for the Defence of Citizens (CDC), have called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately dismiss Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and all service chiefs over the recent uptick in insecurity across the country.

The London-based group made the call in a statement signed by its Global Convener, Prince Ugo, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

CDC expressed outrage over the increasing level of lawlessness in Nigeria, especially in the North-East, where terrorists are now abducting soldiers, describing the military's response thus far as “embarrassing helplessness.”

“What we are seeing is beyond failure, it is total collapse. The military is no longer able to defend even itself. Just recently, billions of naira worth of weapons were seized by terrorists. And now, they have kidnapped our soldiers—our own armed personnel—taking them into hiding in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State,” the statement read.

The group argued that the scale of insecurity under the current security chiefs is unprecedented and unacceptable, adding that people in positions of honour should step down rather than wait to be sacked.

“The Congress for the Defence of Citizens is shaken by the sheer audacity of these attacks. We are horrified that Nigerian soldiers—those meant to protect us—are now being captured by terrorists in Borno,” Ugo added.

“The implications are terrifying: If the military cannot defend its own, what hope is there for ordinary Nigerians? What more evidence does President Tinubu need to see that the current service chiefs are not fit for purpose?”

Group says Tinubu's honeymoon is over

The organisation urged the President to act swiftly and decisively, insisting that “the honeymoon is over” for the current leadership of Nigeria’s armed forces.

“This is not a time for diplomacy or delay. We call on President Tinubu to immediately relieve the Chief of Defence Staff and all service chiefs of their duties. Anything less would be an endorsement of failure, a betrayal of public trust, and a dangerous message that mediocrity and impunity are tolerable at the highest levels,” the CDC stated.

“Death has become normalised in Nigeria. Terrorists operate freely, military bases are overrun, and our leaders offer only empty rhetoric. If these men had honour, they would resign. If the President has courage, he would sack them.”

It also condemned what it described as “reactionary and scattered” responses by the armed forces to attacks on civilian communities and military infrastructure.

“The military’s conduct reveals a complete breakdown of strategy and leadership. They are always late. Always reactive. Never ahead. The terrorists are emboldened because they know they can strike and get away with it—sometimes even from within earshot of a barracks.”

Group warns Tinubu of further chaos

CDC warned that unless Tinubu undertakes a sweeping overhaul of the military’s top leadership, Nigeria risks slipping further into chaos.

“The country is drifting dangerously. Our soldiers are no longer seen as symbols of safety. Instead, they are now victims—overwhelmed, outgunned, and outmanoeuvred. This should never be the case,” the statement read.

“We urge the President to stop the platitudes and act. History will not be kind to any leader who chooses silence in the face of this bloodshed. Mr President, this is your moment to lead or lose legitimacy.”

Ugo said the CDC is now consulting with Nigerian diaspora communities and international rights organisations to raise global awareness of the deteriorating security situation.

“As Nigerians abroad, we will not stand by while our homeland becomes a wasteland of fear and failure. We are preparing a full dossier of security lapses, equipment losses, and civilian casualties. Nigeria must be held accountable, and so must those who lead its defence forces,” he said.

He stressed that the CDC’s campaign would continue until “a genuine and sweeping reform” of the security leadership is achieved.

“This country is in crisis. We cannot fight terror with leaders who lack both will and wisdom. Sack the service chiefs now. Give Nigeria a fighting chance to heal, to defend itself, and to rebuild faith in government.”