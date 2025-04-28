'Governors are the problem' — Benue lawmaker slams State leaders over insecurity

A member of the Benue State House of Assembly, Isaac Agbo, has accused state governors across Nigeria of fueling the country’s worsening insecurity by denying local governments access to critical funds.

Speaking at a security summit held in Makurdi, Benue State, Agbo, who represents the Ohimini State Constituency, claimed that the persistent kidnappings, killings, and general lawlessness plaguing Nigeria stem from governors’ mismanagement and control of finances meant for local governments.

"These governors get a lot of money, which does not trickle down to the local government areas. Governors are the problem. Let us tell ourselves the truth," Agbo said.

He argued that local governments, being the tier of government closest to the people, play a crucial role in maintaining security at the grassroots level.

However, their deliberate weakening, he said, creates a vacuum that is exploited by criminal elements.

"When local leadership is starved of funds and capacity, insecurity and disorderliness become the order of the day," Agbo added.

The lawmaker called on the Nigerian military to adopt a more proactive approach in addressing the nation's security challenges, urging its leadership to "live up to its responsibilities" in protecting citizens.